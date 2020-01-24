Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) vs. CorePoint Lodging (NASDAQ:CPLG) Head to Head Analysis

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -31.53% -490.92% -3.19% CorePoint Lodging -29.01% -7.28% -3.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and CorePoint Lodging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CorePoint Lodging 1 0 1 0 2.00

CorePoint Lodging has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CorePoint Lodging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and CorePoint Lodging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $65.71 million 0.26 -$16.50 million N/A N/A CorePoint Lodging $862.00 million 0.66 -$262.00 million $2.06 4.83

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorePoint Lodging.

Summary

CorePoint Lodging beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

