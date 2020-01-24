WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $77,134.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bittrex, EXX, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

