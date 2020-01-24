Will Santana Sells 17,500 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 212,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $856.64 million, a P/E ratio of -171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $12,569,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 11.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,780,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 182,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 32.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 136,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after buying an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

