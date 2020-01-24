William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EYE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

EYE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 223,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,306. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas V. Taylor purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,964,000 after buying an additional 132,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,496,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after buying an additional 280,620 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,930,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Vision by 1,122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

