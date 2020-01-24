William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.58.

NFLX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,104,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Netflix by 28.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 20.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $96,424,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

