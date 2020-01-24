Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 277.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

