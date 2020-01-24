Winding Tree (LIF) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $719.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,384,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

