Wings Price Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Wings has a market cap of $1.61 million and $55,317.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

