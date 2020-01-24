WINk Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $20.14 million and $3.98 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

