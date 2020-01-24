Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WETF stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

