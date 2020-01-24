WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Raised to $18.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WPX. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 100,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,427. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.