Wrapped Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,803.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.30 million and $71,803.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $8,495.63 or 1.00154021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052841 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00073147 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000895 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00032196 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001641 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

