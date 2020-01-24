X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:XYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.15. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, analysts forecast that X Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in X Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in X Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in X Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in X Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in X Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

