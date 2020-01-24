X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XFOR opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

