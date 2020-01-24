XEL Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. XEL has a total market cap of $494,220.00 and approximately $130.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.