XRP Market Cap Reaches $9.78 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, XRP has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, MBAex and Bits Blockchain. XRP has a market cap of $9.78 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,104,396 coins and its circulating supply is 43,675,903,665 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Independent Reserve, Bitsane, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Covesting, GOPAX, Cryptomate, OKEx, RippleFox, CEX.IO, ZB.COM, CoinBene, BtcTurk, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Korbit, CoinEgg, Ovis, Zebpay, Coinbe, Vebitcoin, Kuna, Poloniex, WazirX, Stellarport, Binance, Instant Bitex, Bits Blockchain, BitMarket, BTC Markets, BitFlip, Bitlish, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, Bitstamp, FCoin, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, C2CX, Gate.io, Ripple China, Bitso, MBAex, Coinsquare, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Exmo, OTCBTC, Braziliex, Koineks, Liquid, Upbit, Exrates, BCEX, Coinone, Bitbns, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Huobi, Indodax, ABCC, DragonEX, Kraken, B2BX, Koinex, Coinhub, Cryptohub, LakeBTC, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitbank, Gatehub, Coindeal and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

