Yajnik Sanjiv Sells 13,925 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yajnik Sanjiv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.03. 2,110,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

