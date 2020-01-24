YEE Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. YEE has a market cap of $1.33 million and $106,773.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and OKEx. In the last week, YEE has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Huobi, DigiFinex, DEx.top, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

