Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will report sales of $272.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.81 million and the highest is $274.15 million. Yelp reported sales of $243.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $262.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

YELP opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after buying an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 287,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.