Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 3,758,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,162,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,550. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Yext by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Yext by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Yext by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Yext by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Yext’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

