YGGDRASH (YEED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,967.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $99,967.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

