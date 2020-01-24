YOU COIN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.40 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.03075312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,818,262 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

