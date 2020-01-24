Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

YUM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

