Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.76. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of ALKS opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alkermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.