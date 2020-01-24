Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 415,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,182. The company has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower has a 12 month low of $165.67 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

