Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.50. Atmos Energy posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 950.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,858,000 after buying an additional 693,076 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 293.1% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 893,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,319,000 after buying an additional 666,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atmos Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,139,000 after buying an additional 167,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 697,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

