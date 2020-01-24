Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $882.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $882.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $876.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $894.68 million. Brinker International posted sales of $790.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $9,888,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 535,748 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 71.9% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $9,421,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

