Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Coherent reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COHR. Benchmark boosted their target price on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 724.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $169.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

