Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

