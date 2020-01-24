Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post $204.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.70 million and the lowest is $200.87 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $92.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $619.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.17 million to $621.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $766.07 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $803.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of ENPH opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,826.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

