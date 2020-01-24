Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will announce sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $17.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

