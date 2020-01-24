Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:EQNR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 999,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 321,521 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

