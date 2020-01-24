Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $264.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.18 million to $268.48 million. Etsy reported sales of $200.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $812.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.69 million to $816.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.61 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

