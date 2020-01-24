Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.74 Million

Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce $28.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.97 million and the lowest is $28.52 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $106.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.06 million to $106.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.21 million, with estimates ranging from $136.05 million to $136.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE FVRR opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Fiverr International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.