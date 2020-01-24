Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Announce $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 375,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,806. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

