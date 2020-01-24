Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.31 EPS

Brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 194,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,287,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,648,000.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

