Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PROF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

