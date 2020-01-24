Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will report sales of $94.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.54 million to $96.61 million. Regional Management posted sales of $83.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $351.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.27 million to $354.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $389.96 million to $400.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 120,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RM stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $306.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.01.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.