Zacks: Analysts Expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Avalara posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

AVLR opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -110.87 and a beta of 0.51. Avalara has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $94.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $741,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $1,345,100.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,656 shares of company stock worth $8,972,178 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 21.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,742,000 after buying an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 26.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,692,000 after buying an additional 521,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

