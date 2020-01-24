Zacks: Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Earnings of $6.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will announce $6.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.70 and the lowest is $6.39. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $6.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.66. 575,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,401. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

