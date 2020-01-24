Zacks: Analysts Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 16.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $75,638,000 after acquiring an additional 253,538 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 12.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,083,362 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 79.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

