Zacks: Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,180,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $105.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

