Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce sales of $193.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.88 million and the highest is $196.40 million. Healthequity reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $524.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.61 million to $527.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $823.67 million, with estimates ranging from $794.91 million to $864.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthequity.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $241,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $839,400. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,373,000 after buying an additional 840,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,268,000 after buying an additional 138,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthequity by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 344,173 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 44.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 215,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 118.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 632,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.