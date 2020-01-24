Zacks: Analysts Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $239.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.80 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $198.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $884.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.60 million to $887.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

PFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.30.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,051,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $127.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $133.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

