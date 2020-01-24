Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 151.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 128,962 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,830.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $89.51 on Friday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

