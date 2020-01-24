Zacks: Analysts Set $31.00 Target Price for Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rocky Brands an industry rank of 116 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.46. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $124,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

