Zacks: Analysts Set $54.00 Price Target for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.66. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

