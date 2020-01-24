Zacks: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $63.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BancFirst an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $61.33 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. Research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,139,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

