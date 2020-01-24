Zacks: Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank7 an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSVN shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

BSVN stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

