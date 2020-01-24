Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce sales of $150.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.95 million and the lowest is $149.36 million. Blucora reported sales of $101.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $718.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.88 million to $719.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $832.74 million, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $863.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blucora.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

BCOR stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. Blucora has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after acquiring an additional 192,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,353,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blucora by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 190,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.